Nike, Inc (NKE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -16.97% Change This Year

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is -16.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.28 and a high of $98.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $60.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.81%.

Currently trading at $62.83, the stock is 4.67% and 3.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.62 million and changing 4.68% at the moment leaves the stock -14.90% off its SMA200. NKE registered -32.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.7124 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.8289.

The stock witnessed a 9.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.12%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Nike, Inc (NKE) has around 79400 employees, a market worth around $92.74B and $47.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.91 and Fwd P/E is 32.38. Profit margin for the company is 9.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.18% and -35.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.45%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.98% this year.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

2926.0 institutions hold shares in Nike, Inc (NKE), with institutional investors hold 87.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.18B, and float is at 1.16B with Short Float at 3.89%. Institutions hold 86.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 111.59 million shares valued at $8.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.3649% of the NKE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 91.53 million shares valued at $6.9 billion to account for 6.0407 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 56.05 million shares representing 3.6996% and valued at over $4.25 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 1.7225 of the shares totaling 26.1 million with a market value of $1.97 billion.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARKER MARK G, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that PARKER MARK G sold 152,976 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $62.05 per share for a total of $9.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24 ’25, Nielsen Johanna (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) disposed off 138 shares at an average price of $57.81 for $7978.0. The insider now directly holds 844 shares of Nike, Inc (NKE).