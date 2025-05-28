rts logo

Nike, Inc (NKE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -16.97% Change This Year

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is -16.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.28 and a high of $98.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $60.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.81%.

Currently trading at $62.83, the stock is 4.67% and 3.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.62 million and changing 4.68% at the moment leaves the stock -14.90% off its SMA200. NKE registered -32.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.7124 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.8289.

The stock witnessed a 9.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.12%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Nike, Inc (NKE) has around 79400 employees, a market worth around $92.74B and $47.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.91 and Fwd P/E is 32.38. Profit margin for the company is 9.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.18% and -35.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.45%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.98% this year.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

2926.0 institutions hold shares in Nike, Inc (NKE), with institutional investors hold 87.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.18B, and float is at 1.16B with Short Float at 3.89%. Institutions hold 86.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 111.59 million shares valued at $8.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.3649% of the NKE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 91.53 million shares valued at $6.9 billion to account for 6.0407 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 56.05 million shares representing 3.6996% and valued at over $4.25 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 1.7225 of the shares totaling 26.1 million with a market value of $1.97 billion.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARKER MARK G, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that PARKER MARK G sold 152,976 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $62.05 per share for a total of $9.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24 ’25, Nielsen Johanna (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) disposed off 138 shares at an average price of $57.81 for $7978.0. The insider now directly holds 844 shares of Nike, Inc (NKE).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.