Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (AMEX: NAK) is 84.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is 4.05% and 6.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.64 million and changing 5.94% at the moment leaves the stock 71.71% off its SMA200. NAK registered 225.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0056 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6235.

The stock witnessed a -4.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.98%, and is 15.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 296.30% and -17.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.18%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.63% this year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Top Institutional Holders

164.0 institutions hold shares in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK), with institutional investors hold 14.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 538.58M, and float is at 527.84M with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 14.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with over 32.07 million shares valued at $9.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.9642% of the NAK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is HERR INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with 10.33 million shares valued at $3.2 million to account for 1.9212 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. which holds 7.43 million shares representing 1.381% and valued at over $2.3 million, while INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP holds 0.5304 of the shares totaling 2.85 million with a market value of $0.89 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Insider Activity

