Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Is Down -18.11% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) is -18.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.00 and a high of $148.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVO stock was last observed hovering at around $67.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.09%.

Currently trading at $70.44, the stock is 5.33% and 4.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.15 million and changing 4.59% at the moment leaves the stock -27.06% off its SMA200. NVO registered -47.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.2676 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.57465.

The stock witnessed a 13.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.55%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) has around 76302 employees, a market worth around $237.11B and $43.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.89 and Fwd P/E is 14.92. Profit margin for the company is 34.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.58% and -52.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.25%).

with sales reaching $77.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.73% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.17% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.88% in year-over-year returns.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Top Institutional Holders

1810.0 institutions hold shares in Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO), with institutional investors hold 9.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.37B, and float is at 3.37B with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 9.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with over 21.22 million shares valued at $3.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.476% of the NVO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 19.49 million shares valued at $2.78 billion to account for 0.4373 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 14.61 million shares representing 0.3272% and valued at over $2.09 billion, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 0.3183 of the shares totaling 14.19 million with a market value of $2.03 billion.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Insider Activity

#####