Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) is 15.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $16.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $11.94, the stock is -5.37% and 2.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.63 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -6.03% off its SMA200. NU registered 2.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.623 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.70595.

The stock witnessed a -0.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.51%, and is -8.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has around 8716 employees, a market worth around $57.53B and $10.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.16 and Fwd P/E is 15.62. Profit margin for the company is 19.85%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.52% and -26.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.48%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.81% this year.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Top Institutional Holders

1071.0 institutions hold shares in Nu Holdings Ltd (NU), with institutional investors hold 84.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.77B, and float is at 3.32B with Short Float at 3.95%. Institutions hold 80.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC US (TTGP), LTD. with over 251.3 million shares valued at $3.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.2484% of the NU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with 217.5 million shares valued at $2.8 billion to account for 4.5424 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO which holds 185.96 million shares representing 3.8837% and valued at over $2.4 billion, while BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC holds 2.2371 of the shares totaling 107.12 million with a market value of $1.38 billion.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Insider Activity

#####

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28 ’25, Duggal Jagpreet Singh (Officer) Proposed Sale 724,891 shares at an average price of $12.76 for $9.25 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NU).