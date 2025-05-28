NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ: NCNA) is -96.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.03 and a high of $10.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCNA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.04, the stock is -82.69% and -93.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44.07 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -97.70% off its SMA200. NCNA registered -98.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58204 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6984.

The stock witnessed a -92.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -95.81%, and is -19.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 44.71% over the month.

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $0.22M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -99.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-318.25%).

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) Top Institutional Holders

15.0 institutions hold shares in NuCana plc ADR (NCNA), with institutional investors hold 5.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.66M, and float is at 5.33M with Short Float at 11.26%. Institutions hold 5.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RONALD BLUE TRUST, INC. with over 2220.0 shares valued at $577.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.1036% of the NCNA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. with 1675.0 shares valued at $485.0 to account for 0.0782 of the shares outstanding.

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) Insider Activity

