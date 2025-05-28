rts logo

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

SQ

NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ: NCNA) is -96.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.03 and a high of $10.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCNA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.04, the stock is -82.69% and -93.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44.07 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -97.70% off its SMA200. NCNA registered -98.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58204 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6984.

The stock witnessed a -92.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -95.81%, and is -19.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 44.71% over the month.

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $0.22M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -99.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-318.25%).

.

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) Top Institutional Holders

15.0 institutions hold shares in NuCana plc ADR (NCNA), with institutional investors hold 5.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.66M, and float is at 5.33M with Short Float at 11.26%. Institutions hold 5.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RONALD BLUE TRUST, INC. with over 2220.0 shares valued at $577.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.1036% of the NCNA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. with 1675.0 shares valued at $485.0 to account for 0.0782 of the shares outstanding.

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) Insider Activity

#####

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.