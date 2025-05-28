NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is -4.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $148.09 and a high of $296.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $192.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.75%.

Currently trading at $198.90, the stock is 0.99% and 4.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.93 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -8.68% off its SMA200. NXPI registered -28.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $190.4038 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $217.8028.

The stock witnessed a 2.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.98%, and is -5.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has around 33100 employees, a market worth around $50.25B and $12.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.67 and Fwd P/E is 14.46. Profit margin for the company is 19.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.31% and -32.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.08%).

with sales reaching $2.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.23% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.73% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.32% in year-over-year returns.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Top Institutional Holders

1675.0 institutions hold shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), with institutional investors hold 98.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.15M, and float is at 252.26M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 98.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 25.54 million shares valued at $6.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9979% of the NXPI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with 18.77 million shares valued at $5.05 billion to account for 7.3454 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 18.41 million shares representing 7.2069% and valued at over $4.95 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 5.5148 of the shares totaling 14.09 million with a market value of $3.79 billion.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Micallef Andrew, the company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Micallef Andrew sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 ’25 at a price of $204.86 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8828.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17 ’24, Wuamett Jennifer (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $232.35 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 30,269 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI).