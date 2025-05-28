On Holding AG (ONON) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is 10.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.59 and a high of $64.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONON stock was last observed hovering at around $58.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.24%.

Currently trading at $60.68, the stock is 12.31% and 26.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.56 million and changing 3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 19.70% off its SMA200. ONON registered 61.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.0168 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.6949.

The stock witnessed a 34.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.37%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

On Holding AG (ONON) has around 3254 employees, a market worth around $19.65B and $2.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 85.38 and Fwd P/E is 41.23. Profit margin for the company is 8.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.43% and -5.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.93%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.86% this year.

On Holding AG (ONON) Top Institutional Holders

649.0 institutions hold shares in On Holding AG (ONON), with institutional investors hold 80.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 291.58M, and float is at 219.56M with Short Float at 6.15%. Institutions hold 62.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 28.42 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6835% of the ONON Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MORGAN STANLEY with 19.64 million shares valued at $761.89 million to account for 5.9994 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. which holds 11.18 million shares representing 3.4143% and valued at over $433.6 million, while SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. holds 2.2663 of the shares totaling 7.42 million with a market value of $287.81 million.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Alexandre Jose Da Costa Perez (Director) Proposed Sale 584,681 shares at an average price of $60.25 for $35.23 million. The insider now directly holds shares of On Holding AG (ONON).