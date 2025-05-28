Onconetix Inc (ONCO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ: ONCO) is -88.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $21.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONCO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.07, the stock is -5.38% and -10.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -96.11% off its SMA200. ONCO registered -98.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.08094 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.862755.

The stock witnessed a 3.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.87%, and is -10.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.50% over the week and 9.43% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -2758.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.22% and -99.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-151.50%).

Onconetix Inc (ONCO) Top Institutional Holders

14.0 institutions hold shares in Onconetix Inc (ONCO), with institutional investors hold 0.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.36M, and float is at 28.64M with Short Float at 5.68%. Institutions hold 0.82% of the Float.

Onconetix Inc (ONCO) Insider Activity

