Oracle Corp (ORCL) Is Down -2.84% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) is -2.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.55 and a high of $198.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $155.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.94%.

Currently trading at $161.91, the stock is 5.16% and 11.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.97 million and changing 3.81% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. ORCL registered 29.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $145.1642 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $161.32155.

The stock witnessed a 16.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.93%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) has around 159000 employees, a market worth around $454.03B and $55.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.04 and Fwd P/E is 24.33. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.34% and -18.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.43% this year.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

4139.0 institutions hold shares in Oracle Corp (ORCL), with institutional investors hold 76.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.80B, and float is at 1.65B with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 44.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 153.15 million shares valued at $21.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.5631% of the ORCL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 128.6 million shares valued at $18.16 billion to account for 4.6714 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 68.59 million shares representing 2.4916% and valued at over $9.69 billion, while FMR LLC holds 1.4544 of the shares totaling 40.04 million with a market value of $5.65 billion.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SELIGMAN NAOMI O, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SELIGMAN NAOMI O sold 2,866 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 ’25 at a price of $149.53 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31764.0 shares.

Oracle Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 ’25 that PANETTA LEON E (Director) sold a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 ’25 and was made at $151.24 per share for $2.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58090.0 shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05 ’25, SELIGMAN NAOMI O (Director) Proposed Sale 2,866 shares at an average price of $149.53 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Oracle Corp (ORCL).

