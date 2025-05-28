PAAS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Now

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE: PAAS) is 19.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.86 and a high of $28.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $24.10, the stock is 0.10% and -3.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.19 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 5.06% off its SMA200. PAAS registered 12.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.026 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.93825.

The stock witnessed a -5.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.15%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) has around 16800 employees, a market worth around $8.73B and $2.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.10 and Fwd P/E is 12.73. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.94% and -15.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.58%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 100.62% this year.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

665.0 institutions hold shares in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS), with institutional investors hold 60.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 362.19M, and float is at 360.86M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 60.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 37.18 million shares valued at $739.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.245% of the PAAS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.58 million shares valued at $269.96 million to account for 3.7413 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 12.12 million shares representing 3.3402% and valued at over $240.96 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 3.3285 of the shares totaling 12.08 million with a market value of $240.17 million.

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) Insider Activity

