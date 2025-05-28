PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) is 38.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $14.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $8.68, the stock is -7.73% and -1.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.51 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 2.93% off its SMA200. PAGS registered -30.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.8132 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.43295.

The stock witnessed a -12.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.01%, and is -3.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has around 10121 employees, a market worth around $2.86B and $3.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.13 and Fwd P/E is 5.82. Profit margin for the company is 11.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.06% and -41.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.26%).

with sales reaching $5.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.15% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.53% in year-over-year returns.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Top Institutional Holders

336.0 institutions hold shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS), with institutional investors hold 67.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 329.61M, and float is at 208.35M with Short Float at 9.42%. Institutions hold 67.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 21.52 million shares valued at $251.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.6778% of the PAGS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 19.82 million shares valued at $231.73 million to account for 6.1514 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. which holds 10.92 million shares representing 3.39% and valued at over $127.7 million, while SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC holds 2.703 of the shares totaling 8.71 million with a market value of $101.82 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Insider Activity

#####