PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PYPL Stock Is Going Next

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is -16.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.85 and a high of $93.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PYPL stock was last observed hovering at around $69.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63%.

Currently trading at $71.48, the stock is 2.03% and 6.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.76 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -6.47% off its SMA200. PYPL registered 14.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.8351 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.42587.

The stock witnessed a 9.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.50%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) has around 24400 employees, a market worth around $69.52B and $31.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.04 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Profit margin for the company is 14.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.99% and -23.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.08%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.57% this year.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Top Institutional Holders

2617.0 institutions hold shares in PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL), with institutional investors hold 79.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 979.00M, and float is at 968.31M with Short Float at 2.88%. Institutions hold 79.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 87.76 million shares valued at $5.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.4221% of the PYPL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 72.84 million shares valued at $4.23 billion to account for 6.9904 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 44.0 million shares representing 4.2225% and valued at over $2.55 billion, while COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 2.7029 of the shares totaling 28.16 million with a market value of $1.63 billion.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCGOVERN GAIL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCGOVERN GAIL J sold 2,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 ’25 at a price of $72.15 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29734.0 shares.

