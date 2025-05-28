PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 6.18% Change This Year

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) is 6.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.11 and a high of $164.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $119.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -16.26%.

Currently trading at $102.98, the stock is -8.95% and -7.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50.91 million and changing -13.64% at the moment leaves the stock -9.56% off its SMA200. PDD registered -29.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $110.8926 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $113.86295.

The stock witnessed a -0.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.59%, and is -13.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) has around 23465 employees, a market worth around $143.36B and $55.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.09 and Fwd P/E is 7.54. Profit margin for the company is 24.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.22% and -37.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.91%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.12% this year.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

1046.0 institutions hold shares in PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD), with institutional investors hold 32.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.39B, and float is at 1.36B with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 32.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 11.98 million shares valued at $1.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.8082% of the PDD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 35.13 million shares valued at $4.67 billion to account for 0.5926 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 29.12 million shares representing 0.4912% and valued at over $3.87 billion, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 0.4765 of the shares totaling 28.25 million with a market value of $3.76 billion.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) Insider Activity

#####

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09 ’24, Zhao Jiazhen (Officer) Proposed Sale 16 shares at an average price of $99.89 for $1598.0. The insider now directly holds shares of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD).