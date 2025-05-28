Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) down -7.31% since start of the year

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) is -7.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.03 and a high of $15.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $11.92, the stock is 1.42% and -3.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.09 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -11.87% off its SMA200. PBR registered -16.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.397 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.665.

The stock witnessed a 3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.45%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.80% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has around 49185 employees, a market worth around $44.35B and $88.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.07 and Fwd P/E is 4.84. Profit margin for the company is 9.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.04% and -22.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.94%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 438.54% this year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

655.0 institutions hold shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), with institutional investors hold 19.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.72B, and float is at 3.72B with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 19.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GQG PARTNERS LLC with over 212.12 million shares valued at $3.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.6446% of the PBR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 41.65 million shares valued at $603.56 million to account for 0.323 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP which holds 36.14 million shares representing 0.2802% and valued at over $523.71 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.2567 of the shares totaling 16.55 million with a market value of $239.86 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Insider Activity

