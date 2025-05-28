rts logo

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) down -7.31% since start of the year

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) is -7.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.03 and a high of $15.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $11.92, the stock is 1.42% and -3.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.09 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -11.87% off its SMA200. PBR registered -16.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.397 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.665.

The stock witnessed a 3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.45%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.80% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has around 49185 employees, a market worth around $44.35B and $88.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.07 and Fwd P/E is 4.84. Profit margin for the company is 9.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.04% and -22.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.94%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 438.54% this year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

655.0 institutions hold shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), with institutional investors hold 19.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.72B, and float is at 3.72B with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 19.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GQG PARTNERS LLC with over 212.12 million shares valued at $3.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.6446% of the PBR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 41.65 million shares valued at $603.56 million to account for 0.323 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP which holds 36.14 million shares representing 0.2802% and valued at over $523.71 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.2567 of the shares totaling 16.55 million with a market value of $239.86 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Insider Activity

#####

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.