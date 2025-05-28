Planet Labs PBC (PL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is -1.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.73 and a high of $6.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $3.97, the stock is 8.54% and 11.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.81 million and changing 7.88% at the moment leaves the stock 13.49% off its SMA200. PL registered 107.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5648 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.49825.

The stock witnessed a 17.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.57%, and is 3.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has around 970 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $244.35M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -50.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.48% and -40.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.15%).

with sales reaching $62.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.93% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.73% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.99% in year-over-year returns.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Top Institutional Holders

290.0 institutions hold shares in Planet Labs PBC (PL), with institutional investors hold 61.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 278.94M, and float is at 208.44M with Short Float at 4.30%. Institutions hold 58.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALPHABET INC. with over 31.94 million shares valued at $59.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.0009% of the PL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.71 million shares valued at $27.36 million to account for 5.0659 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 12.57 million shares representing 4.3289% and valued at over $23.38 million, while CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD holds 2.6863 of the shares totaling 7.8 million with a market value of $14.51 million.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Activity

