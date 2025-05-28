Positives for Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) as stock gains in recent trading

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) is 35.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $2.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.51, the stock is -0.24% and 4.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.88 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 14.36% off its SMA200. ABEV registered 11.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4112 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2158.

The stock witnessed a 1.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.80%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.38% over the week and 0.90% over the month.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $39.27B and $16.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.53 and Fwd P/E is 13.77. Profit margin for the company is 15.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.61% and -4.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.12%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.58% this year.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Top Institutional Holders

463.0 institutions hold shares in Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV), with institutional investors hold 8.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.65B, and float is at 15.65B with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 8.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 310.14 million shares valued at $635.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.9711% of the ABEV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is HARDING LOEVNER LP with 115.34 million shares valued at $236.45 million to account for 0.733 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 101.35 million shares representing 0.6441% and valued at over $207.76 million, while SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD holds 0.4467 of the shares totaling 70.29 million with a market value of $144.09 million.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Insider Activity

