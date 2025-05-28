Positives for B2gold Corp (BTG) as stock gains in recent trading

B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) is 38.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $3.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is 9.33% and 9.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61.42 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 17.16% off its SMA200. BTG registered 19.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0936 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.885.

The stock witnessed a 9.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.43%, and is 10.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.80% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

B2gold Corp (BTG) has around 6478 employees, a market worth around $4.47B and $1.97B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.97. Profit margin for the company is -31.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.64% and -3.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.37%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 208.40% this year.

B2gold Corp (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

400.0 institutions hold shares in B2gold Corp (BTG), with institutional investors hold 66.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.32B, and float is at 1.24B with Short Float at 5.89%. Institutions hold 66.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 118.11 million shares valued at $318.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0357% of the BTG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 59.05 million shares valued at $158.41 million to account for 4.5174 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 51.26 million shares representing 3.9215% and valued at over $138.4 million, while RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC holds 1.8719 of the shares totaling 24.47 million with a market value of $66.06 million.

B2gold Corp (BTG) Insider Activity

#####