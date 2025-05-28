Positives for CNH Industrial NV (CNH) as stock gains in recent trading

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNH) is 14.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.28 and a high of $13.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $12.95, the stock is 1.08% and 5.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.44 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 10.98% off its SMA200. CNH registered 17.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.2476 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.6683.

The stock witnessed a 11.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.25%, and is -5.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) has around 35850 employees, a market worth around $16.18B and $18.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.59 and Fwd P/E is 14.58. Profit margin for the company is 5.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.55% and -6.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.08%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.73% this year.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Top Institutional Holders

833.0 institutions hold shares in CNH Industrial NV (CNH), with institutional investors hold 108.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.25B, and float is at 808.82M with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 76.09% of the Float.

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bastoni Elizabeth A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bastoni Elizabeth A. sold 99 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $13.34 per share for a total of $1320.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5437.0 shares.

CNH Industrial NV disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that Nasi Alessandro (Director) sold a total of 245 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $13.34 per share for $3267.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the CNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Linehan Karen (Director) disposed off 181 shares at an average price of $13.34 for $2414.0. The insider now directly holds 17,258 shares of CNH Industrial NV (CNH).