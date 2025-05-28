Positives for CSX Corp (CSX) as stock gains in recent trading

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) is -2.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.22 and a high of $37.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $31.43, the stock is 5.49% and 8.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.93 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -3.00% off its SMA200. CSX registered -7.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.0892 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.40155.

The stock witnessed a 12.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.06%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

CSX Corp (CSX) has around 23500 employees, a market worth around $59.04B and $14.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.73 and Fwd P/E is 16.34. Profit margin for the company is 22.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.88% and -15.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.38%).

with sales reaching $3.57B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.52% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.01% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.41% in year-over-year returns.

CSX Corp (CSX) Top Institutional Holders

2168.0 institutions hold shares in CSX Corp (CSX), with institutional investors hold 80.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.88B, and float is at 1.88B with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 80.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 175.03 million shares valued at $5.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0036% of the CSX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 146.76 million shares valued at $4.91 billion to account for 7.5496 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 83.44 million shares representing 4.2923% and valued at over $2.79 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.2076 of the shares totaling 81.8 million with a market value of $2.74 billion.

CSX Corp (CSX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fortune Stephen, the company’s EVP – CD&TO. SEC filings show that Fortune Stephen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 ’25 at a price of $31.41 per share for a total of $47115.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83939.0 shares.

CSX Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 ’24 that Goldman Nathan D (EVP & CLO) sold a total of 118,588 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 ’24 and was made at $35.39 per share for $4.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the CSX stock.

