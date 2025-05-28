Positives for DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) as stock gains in recent trading

DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS) is 16.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $9.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is 183.76% and 202.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 159.45 million and changing 32.85% at the moment leaves the stock 9.46% off its SMA200. FAAS registered -89.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 41.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28898 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.79813.

The stock witnessed a 236.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.92%, and is 145.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.64% over the week and 18.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 437.53% and -90.78% from its 52-week high.

.

DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) Top Institutional Holders

12.0 institutions hold shares in DigiAsia Corp (FAAS), with institutional investors hold 20.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.69M, and float is at 18.29M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 9.12% of the Float.

DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) Insider Activity

