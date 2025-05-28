rts logo

Positives for iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) as stock gains in recent trading

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) is -15.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $4.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.69, the stock is -9.84% and -13.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.23 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -24.36% off its SMA200. IQ registered -65.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9501 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.234225.

The stock witnessed a -11.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.14%, and is -10.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) has around 4673 employees, a market worth around $893.00M and $3.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.72 and Fwd P/E is 8.04. Profit margin for the company is 1.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.67% and -65.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.04% this year.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

242.0 institutions hold shares in iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ), with institutional investors hold 45.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 528.40M, and float is at 527.39M with Short Float at 10.70%. Institutions hold 45.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 5.79 million shares valued at $21.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.59% of the IQ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with 31.2 million shares valued at $114.52 million to account for 0.4543 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 26.81 million shares representing 0.3903% and valued at over $98.38 million, while ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. holds 0.3694 of the shares totaling 25.38 million with a market value of $93.13 million.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) Insider Activity

