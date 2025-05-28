Positives for KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) as stock gains in recent trading

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) is -66.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $5.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KULR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is -9.06% and -11.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.72 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 0.35% off its SMA200. KULR registered 205.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 209.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3514 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.19585.

The stock witnessed a -11.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.04%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $358.15M and $11.44M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -273.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 500.00% and -78.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.63%).

with sales reaching $3.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.89% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 84.09% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.86% in year-over-year returns.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Top Institutional Holders

103.0 institutions hold shares in KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR), with institutional investors hold 10.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 284.52M, and float is at 255.24M with Short Float at 13.14%. Institutions hold 10.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 4.85 million shares valued at $1.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.6741% of the KULR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 1.08 million shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 0.5931 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 0.73 million shares representing 0.4007% and valued at over $0.29 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 0.2334 of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $0.17 million.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cochran Terry Keith, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Cochran Terry Keith sold 150,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’24 at a price of $0.31 per share for a total of $47197.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

KULR Technology Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 ’24 that Cochran Terry Keith (President and COO) sold a total of 119,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 ’24 and was made at $0.31 per share for $37124.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the KULR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06 ’24, Cochran Terry Keith (President and COO) disposed off 108,079 shares at an average price of $0.29 for $31440.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR).