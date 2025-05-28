Positives for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) as stock gains in recent trading

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is 9.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $344.79 and a high of $468.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSFT stock was last observed hovering at around $450.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.51%.

Currently trading at $460.69, the stock is 4.42% and 13.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.92 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 10.69% off its SMA200. MSFT registered 7.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $404.7694 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $416.20984.

The stock witnessed a 17.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.78%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has around 228000 employees, a market worth around $3424.10B and $270.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.60 and Fwd P/E is 30.45. Profit margin for the company is 35.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.61% and -1.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.24%).

with sales reaching $73.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.41% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.84% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.00% in year-over-year returns.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Top Institutional Holders

7500.0 institutions hold shares in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), with institutional investors hold 74.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.43B, and float is at 7.32B with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 74.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 675.91 million shares valued at $302.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0933% of the MSFT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 553.98 million shares valued at $247.6 billion to account for 7.4529 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 300.03 million shares representing 4.0365% and valued at over $134.1 billion, while FMR LLC holds 2.9152 of the shares totaling 216.69 million with a market value of $96.85 billion.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hogan Kathleen T, the company’s EVP, Strategy. SEC filings show that Hogan Kathleen T sold 21,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $453.77 per share for a total of $9.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Althoff Judson (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $458.18 for $7.33 million. The insider now directly holds 98,010 shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).