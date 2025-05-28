Positives for Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) as stock gains in recent trading

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is 15.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $18.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $15.37, the stock is 4.50% and 18.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.81 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 23.10% off its SMA200. RIVN registered 43.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.9842 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.486125.

The stock witnessed a 21.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.24%, and is -5.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.85% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has around 14861 employees, a market worth around $17.62B and $5.01B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.79% and -18.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.32% this year.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Top Institutional Holders

1006.0 institutions hold shares in Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), with institutional investors hold 64.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.14B, and float is at 766.54M with Short Float at 20.67%. Institutions hold 43.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AMAZON COM INC with over 158.36 million shares valued at $2.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.8206% of the RIVN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 75.11 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 7.5032 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 55.91 million shares representing 5.585% and valued at over $750.26 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.7442 of the shares totaling 47.49 million with a market value of $637.31 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McDonough Claire, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that McDonough Claire sold 17,185 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $15.39 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Scaringe Robert J (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 107,144 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $15.25 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.48 million shares of the RIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Scaringe Robert J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 71,428 shares at an average price of $15.36 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,483,111 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN).