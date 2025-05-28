Positives for Strategy (MSTR) as stock gains in recent trading

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is 28.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.40 and a high of $543.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSTR stock was last observed hovering at around $369.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.69%.

Currently trading at $372.20, the stock is -6.33% and 7.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.06 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 29.97% off its SMA200. MSTR registered 125.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $345.1856 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $286.37125.

The stock witnessed a 0.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.58%, and is -9.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Strategy (MSTR) has around 1534 employees, a market worth around $101.76B and $459.28M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1163.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 263.47% and -31.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.61% this year.

Strategy (MSTR) Top Institutional Holders

1349.0 institutions hold shares in Strategy (MSTR), with institutional investors hold 51.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 273.40M, and float is at 253.24M with Short Float at 10.85%. Institutions hold 51.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 1.73 million shares valued at $2.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6609% of the MSTR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 1.55 million shares valued at $2.14 billion to account for 8.679 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CITADEL ADVISORS LLC which holds 1.39 million shares representing 7.7622% and valued at over $1.91 billion, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 6.2158 of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $1.53 billion.

Strategy (MSTR) Insider Activity

Strategy disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Patten Jarrod M (Director) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $425.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16520.0 shares of the MSTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, Patten Jarrod M (Director) Proposed Sale 700 shares at an average price of $425.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Strategy (MSTR).