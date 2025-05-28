Positives for Under Armour Inc (UAA) as stock gains in recent trading

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) is -15.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.78 and a high of $11.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UAA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $6.96, the stock is 11.96% and 14.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.86 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -10.69% off its SMA200. UAA registered 0.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.0542 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.793.

The stock witnessed a 21.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.11%, and is 6.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $2.87B and $5.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.03. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.61% and -41.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.58%).

with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.05% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.26% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.36% in year-over-year returns.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Top Institutional Holders

491.0 institutions hold shares in Under Armour Inc (UAA), with institutional investors hold 108.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 188.82M, and float is at 188.43M with Short Float at 17.41%. Institutions hold 108.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 17.96 million shares valued at $119.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.123% of the UAA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.35 million shares valued at $109.04 million to account for 3.7523 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 9.35 million shares representing 2.1464% and valued at over $62.38 million, while BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. holds 2.0568 of the shares totaling 8.96 million with a market value of $59.77 million.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bergman David, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bergman David sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 ’24 at a price of $9.09 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15 ’24, Shadman Mehri (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 17,240 shares at an average price of $8.76 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 182,538 shares of Under Armour Inc (UAA).