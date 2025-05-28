Prologis Inc (PLD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) is 0.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.35 and a high of $132.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLD stock was last observed hovering at around $104.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.58%.

Currently trading at $106.62, the stock is 0.19% and 1.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.07 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -7.35% off its SMA200. PLD registered -2.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.1508 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.0722.

The stock witnessed a 4.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.04%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Prologis Inc (PLD) has around 2703 employees, a market worth around $101.34B and $8.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.91 and Fwd P/E is 33.05. Profit margin for the company is 44.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.92% and -19.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.45%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.19% this year.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Top Institutional Holders

2093.0 institutions hold shares in Prologis Inc (PLD), with institutional investors hold 96.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 927.88M, and float is at 923.80M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 95.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 120.84 million shares valued at $13.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.0461% of the PLD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 94.54 million shares valued at $10.62 billion to account for 10.2069 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 56.65 million shares representing 6.1154% and valued at over $6.36 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.6907 of the shares totaling 34.19 million with a market value of $3.84 billion.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ghazal Joseph, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Ghazal Joseph sold 10,997 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 ’25 at a price of $118.74 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7977.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23 ’24, Ghazal Joseph (Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 5,200 shares at an average price of $129.07 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 13,187 shares of Prologis Inc (PLD).