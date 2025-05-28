QuantumScape Corp (QS) Is Down -23.12% in 2025 With Lots of Room to Run

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) is -23.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $9.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.99, the stock is -1.66% and -2.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.83 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -20.24% off its SMA200. QS registered -30.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0754 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.0025.

The stock witnessed a 1.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.04%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.35% and -58.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.49% this year.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Top Institutional Holders

475.0 institutions hold shares in QuantumScape Corp (QS), with institutional investors hold 41.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 515.66M, and float is at 394.26M with Short Float at 16.16%. Institutions hold 32.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 31.21 million shares valued at $153.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.2268% of the QS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.71 million shares valued at $77.31 million to account for 3.135 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC which holds 14.79 million shares representing 2.9517% and valued at over $72.79 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.1633 of the shares totaling 5.83 million with a market value of $28.69 million.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prinz Fritz, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Prinz Fritz sold 61,523 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $3.94 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Singh Mohit (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) disposed off 71,428 shares at an average price of $4.41 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 1,640,998 shares of QuantumScape Corp (QS).