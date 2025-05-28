QXO Inc (QXO) up 3.02% since start of the year

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) is 3.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $290.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QXO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42%.

Currently trading at $16.38, the stock is 7.55% and 15.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.69 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 13.13% off its SMA200. QXO registered -84.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.1708 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.479.

The stock witnessed a 27.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.39%, and is -6.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

QXO Inc (QXO) has around 211 employees, a market worth around $9.35B and $55.95M in sales. Fwd P/E is 102.37. Profit margin for the company is -55.26%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.38% and -94.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.61%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.09% this year.

QXO Inc (QXO) Top Institutional Holders

275.0 institutions hold shares in QXO Inc (QXO), with institutional investors hold 67.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 522.51M, and float is at 503.12M with Short Float at 3.82%. Institutions hold 67.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with over 9.3 million shares valued at $85.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.5922% of the QXO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with 2.24 million shares valued at $20.49 million to account for 0.6247 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 2.22 million shares representing 0.6185% and valued at over $20.63 million, while GENDELL JEFFREY L holds 0.0107 of the shares totaling 38371.0 with a market value of $2.75 million.

QXO Inc (QXO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MFN Partners, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MFN Partners, LP sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 ’24 at a price of $15.05 per share for a total of $105.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46.91 million shares.

QXO Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 ’24 that MFN Partners, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 795,894 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 ’24 and was made at $15.05 per share for $11.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53.91 million shares of the QXO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10 ’24, Meller Mark (Pres., SilverSun Technologies) disposed off 21,624 shares at an average price of $242.41 for $5.24 million. The insider now directly holds 174 shares of QXO Inc (QXO).