Realty Income Corp (O) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) is 5.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.47 and a high of $64.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The O stock was last observed hovering at around $55.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63%.

Currently trading at $56.16, the stock is -0.12% and -0.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -2.42% off its SMA200. O registered 5.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.3228 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.63125.

The stock witnessed a -1.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.14%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 0.98% over the month.

Realty Income Corp (O) has around 468 employees, a market worth around $50.72B and $5.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.96 and Fwd P/E is 37.23. Profit margin for the company is 17.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.28% and -13.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.47%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 40.97% this year.

Realty Income Corp (O) Top Institutional Holders

1683.0 institutions hold shares in Realty Income Corp (O), with institutional investors hold 79.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 903.06M, and float is at 901.62M with Short Float at 3.09%. Institutions hold 78.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 138.47 million shares valued at $7.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.91% of the O Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 83.29 million shares valued at $4.4 billion to account for 9.5703 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 63.82 million shares representing 7.3331% and valued at over $3.37 billion, while COHEN & STEERS, INC. holds 2.8366 of the shares totaling 24.69 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

Realty Income Corp (O) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McLaughlin Gregory, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McLaughlin Gregory sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 ’24 at a price of $56.17 per share for a total of $70212.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34636.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11 ’24, Preusse Mary Hogan (Director) disposed off 1,712 shares at an average price of $62.58 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 26,579 shares of Realty Income Corp (O).