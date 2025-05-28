rts logo

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) is -7.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.72 and a high of $27.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RF stock was last observed hovering at around $21.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $21.67, the stock is 0.76% and 3.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.92 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -5.96% off its SMA200. RF registered 11.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.8898 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.0445.

The stock witnessed a 6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.27%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) has around 19644 employees, a market worth around $19.48B and $9.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.46 and Fwd P/E is 8.79. Profit margin for the company is 20.31%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.29% and -22.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.02%).

with sales reaching $1.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.88% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.51% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Top Institutional Holders

1273.0 institutions hold shares in Regions Financial Corp (RF), with institutional investors hold 83.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 898.28M, and float is at 895.82M with Short Float at 5.71%. Institutions hold 83.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 112.96 million shares valued at $2.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3181% of the RF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 86.69 million shares valued at $1.74 billion to account for 9.4535 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 49.12 million shares representing 5.3565% and valued at over $984.35 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.2012 of the shares totaling 47.69 million with a market value of $967.31 million.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Willman Brian R, the company’s SEVP. SEC filings show that Willman Brian R sold 8,185 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 ’25 at a price of $21.37 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Regions Financial Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 ’25 that JOHNSON JOIA M (Director) bought a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 ’25 and was made at $21.18 per share for $48702.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17486.0 shares of the RF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28 ’25, SUQUET JOSE S (Director) acquired 549 shares at an average price of $24.70 for $13561.0. The insider now directly holds 33,791 shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF).

