Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) is -23.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $2.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REKR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 17.57% and 27.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.99 million and changing 18.81% at the moment leaves the stock -1.52% off its SMA200. REKR registered -26.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94184 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.21851.

The stock witnessed a 23.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.08%, and is 14.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.55% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $141.70M and $45.45M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -118.09%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.24% and -55.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.91%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 66.67% this year.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Top Institutional Holders

137.0 institutions hold shares in Rekor Systems Inc (REKR), with institutional investors hold 43.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.08M, and float is at 112.08M with Short Float at 18.75%. Institutions hold 41.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC with over 10.04 million shares valued at $15.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8182% of the REKR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 4.36 million shares valued at $6.76 million to account for 5.1383 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 4.05 million shares representing 4.7734% and valued at over $6.28 million, while TEJARA CAPITAL LTD holds 4.4125 of the shares totaling 3.75 million with a market value of $5.81 million.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Arctis Global LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Arctis Global LLC bought 2,275,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 ’24 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $3.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.31 million shares.