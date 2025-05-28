Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Richtech Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: RR) is 5.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65%.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is 28.96% and 35.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.55 million and changing 29.55% at the moment leaves the stock 76.44% off its SMA200. RR registered 139.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 437.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1109 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.61526.

The stock witnessed a 27.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.70%, and is 22.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.49% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $327.19M and $4.39M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -281.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 843.08% and -45.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.88%).

.

Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Top Institutional Holders

62.0 institutions hold shares in Richtech Robotics Inc (RR), with institutional investors hold 11.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.87M, and float is at 63.98M with Short Float at 18.39%. Institutions hold 11.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with over 0.11 million shares valued at $0.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.1556% of the RR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 42579.0 shares valued at $55778.0 to account for 0.0611 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 40000.0 shares representing 0.0574% and valued at over $52400.0, while VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC holds 0.0355 of the shares totaling 24770.0 with a market value of $32000.0.

Richtech Robotics Inc (RR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Casella Matthew G., the company’s President. SEC filings show that Casella Matthew G. sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 ’25 at a price of $1.67 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08 ’24, King Bliss Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 2,200,000 shares at an average price of $0.34 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 1,734,846 shares of Richtech Robotics Inc (RR).