Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -10.48% Change This Year

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) is -10.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.19 and a high of $15.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $9.14, the stock is 8.02% and 16.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.54 million and changing 6.90% at the moment leaves the stock -3.89% off its SMA200. RIOT registered -15.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.8133 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.510025.

The stock witnessed a 17.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.93%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has around 783 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $458.75M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -86.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.66% and -42.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.21%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -467.33% this year.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Top Institutional Holders

455.0 institutions hold shares in Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT), with institutional investors hold 64.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 350.18M, and float is at 331.98M with Short Float at 25.15%. Institutions hold 59.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 29.54 million shares valued at $269.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.1612% of the RIOT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 21.48 million shares valued at $196.31 million to account for 8.1163 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 8.97 million shares representing 3.3899% and valued at over $81.99 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.6965 of the shares totaling 7.14 million with a market value of $65.22 million.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Insider Activity

#####

Riot Platforms Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 ’25 that Mouton Douglas (Director) bought a total of 8,384 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 ’25 and was made at $7.74 per share for $64892.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20384.0 shares of the RIOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14 ’25, Cho Hannah (Director) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $7.70 for $92400.0. The insider now directly holds 59,265 shares of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT).