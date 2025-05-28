Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) is 4.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.13 and a high of $12.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RITM stock was last observed hovering at around $11.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $11.30, the stock is -0.41% and 2.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 0.97% off its SMA200. RITM registered 1.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.0464 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.19155.

The stock witnessed a 7.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.36%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has around 6045 employees, a market worth around $5.99B and $5.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.43 and Fwd P/E is 5.25. Profit margin for the company is 11.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.77% and -7.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.51%).

with sales reaching $1.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.01% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.63% in year-over-year returns.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Top Institutional Holders

625.0 institutions hold shares in Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM), with institutional investors hold 52.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 530.12M, and float is at 527.10M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 52.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 45.7 million shares valued at $498.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.3902% of the RITM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 26.88 million shares valued at $293.31 million to account for 5.5236 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ which holds 11.24 million shares representing 2.3091% and valued at over $122.62 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.7764 of the shares totaling 8.65 million with a market value of $94.33 million.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rithm Capital Corp., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Rithm Capital Corp. bought 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 ’25 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.