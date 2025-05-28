Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) is 12.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.15 and a high of $33.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RKLB stock was last observed hovering at around $25.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.34%.

Currently trading at $28.76, the stock is 21.09% and 36.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.57 million and changing 13.14% at the moment leaves the stock 57.25% off its SMA200. RKLB registered 562.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.0865 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.289225.

The stock witnessed a 28.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.81%, and is 11.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.99% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $13.27B and $466.02M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.32%. Distance from 52-week low is 593.01% and -13.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.94%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.43% this year.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 460.54M, and float is at 377.52M with Short Float at 15.82%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VK SERVICES, LLC with over 52.03 million shares valued at $249.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5278% of the RKLB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC with 40.74 million shares valued at $195.55 million to account for 8.2435 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 31.24 million shares representing 6.3216% and valued at over $149.96 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.5005 of the shares totaling 27.18 million with a market value of $130.48 million.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klein Frank, the company’s Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Klein Frank sold 44,553 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 ’25 at a price of $18.18 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.42 million shares.

Rocket Lab Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 ’25 that Klein Frank (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 1,835 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 ’25 and was made at $19.93 per share for $36572.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.42 million shares of the RKLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14 ’25, Spice Adam C. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 62,843 shares at an average price of $18.18 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,196,679 shares of Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB).