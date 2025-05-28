RZLV Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) Now

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ: RZLV) is -43.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RZLV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is -3.17% and 21.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -44.80% off its SMA200. RZLV registered -81.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7616 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.877055.

The stock witnessed a 2.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.93%, and is -8.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $521.46M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -85.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.58%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 71.93% this year.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) Top Institutional Holders

38.0 institutions hold shares in Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV), with institutional investors hold 2.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 243.67M, and float is at 65.89M with Short Float at 5.20%. Institutions hold 1.01% of the Float.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) Insider Activity

