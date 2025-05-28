rts logo

RZLV Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) Now

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ: RZLV) is -43.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $14.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RZLV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is -3.17% and 21.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -44.80% off its SMA200. RZLV registered -81.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7616 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.877055.

The stock witnessed a 2.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.93%, and is -8.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) has around 61 employees, a market worth around $521.46M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -85.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.58%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 71.93% this year.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) Top Institutional Holders

38.0 institutions hold shares in Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV), with institutional investors hold 2.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 243.67M, and float is at 65.89M with Short Float at 5.20%. Institutions hold 1.01% of the Float.

Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) Insider Activity

#####

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.