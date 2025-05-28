Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) is 22.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $8.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SANA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is 7.93% and 9.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.3 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -34.32% off its SMA200. SANA registered -75.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8279 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.045.

The stock witnessed a 12.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.78%, and is 19.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) has around 194 employees, a market worth around $451.12M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.73% and -75.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.61%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 34.68% this year.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Top Institutional Holders

226.0 institutions hold shares in Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA), with institutional investors hold 97.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 225.46M, and float is at 125.44M with Short Float at 31.94%. Institutions hold 89.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 27.17 million shares valued at $148.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.5894% of the SANA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with 25.0 million shares valued at $136.51 million to account for 10.6645 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 12.88 million shares representing 5.4934% and valued at over $70.32 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.7114 of the shares totaling 11.05 million with a market value of $60.31 million.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08 ’25, FMR LLC (See Remark 1) disposed off 290,912 shares at an average price of $6.49 for $1.89 million. The insider now directly holds 4,541,511 shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA).