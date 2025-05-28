Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) is -55.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $3.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is -23.52% and -34.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.21 million and changing -4.27% at the moment leaves the stock -61.90% off its SMA200. SGMO registered -28.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6932 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1896.

The stock witnessed a -42.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.61%, and is -9.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 12.31% over the month.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) has around 183 employees, a market worth around $111.19M and $63.76M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -126.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.05% and -85.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-271.09%).

with sales reaching $29.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.07% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.61% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8,298.88% in year-over-year returns.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Top Institutional Holders

151.0 institutions hold shares in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO), with institutional investors hold 22.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.40M, and float is at 234.62M with Short Float at 12.04%. Institutions hold 22.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WASATCH ADVISORS LP with over 20.09 million shares valued at $7.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8509% of the SGMO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with 14.06 million shares valued at $5.04 million to account for 6.894 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 11.9 million shares representing 5.8341% and valued at over $4.26 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 2.306 of the shares totaling 4.7 million with a market value of $1.69 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Insider Activity

