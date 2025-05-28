rts logo

SCWorx Corp (WORX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) is -59.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $3.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WORX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 26.20% and 5.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 161.98 million and changing 68.94% at the moment leaves the stock -42.17% off its SMA200. WORX registered -64.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6445 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.175825.

The stock witnessed a 19.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.87%, and is 38.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.99% over the week and 12.95% over the month.

SCWorx Corp (WORX) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $2.47M and $2.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.48%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.36% and -79.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.60%).

SCWorx Corp (WORX) Top Institutional Holders

11.0 institutions hold shares in SCWorx Corp (WORX), with institutional investors hold 11.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.64M, and float is at 3.52M with Short Float at 9.29%. Institutions hold 10.89% of the Float.

