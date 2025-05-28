Sea Ltd ADR (SE): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SE Stock Is Going Next

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) is 55.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.00 and a high of $165.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $164.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18%.

Currently trading at $165.24, the stock is 9.29% and 22.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.39 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 47.12% off its SMA200. SE registered 124.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $134.4154 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.3139.

The stock witnessed a 29.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.34%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has around 80700 employees, a market worth around $90.30B and $17.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 116.20 and Fwd P/E is 32.07. Profit margin for the company is 4.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.44% and -0.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.54%).

with sales reaching $4.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.69% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.01% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.84% in year-over-year returns.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Top Institutional Holders

1129.0 institutions hold shares in Sea Ltd ADR (SE), with institutional investors hold 92.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 546.49M, and float is at 538.45M with Short Float at 3.13%. Institutions hold 66.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 34.27 million shares valued at $2.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.9666% of the SE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 28.1 million shares valued at $2.01 billion to account for 4.8927 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 16.86 million shares representing 2.9351% and valued at over $1.2 billion, while TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 2.793 of the shares totaling 16.04 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25 ’25, COAST BRIDGE INVESTMENTS LIMIT (Other: Affiliate) Proposed Sale 1,666,710 shares at an average price of $130.30 for $217.17 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Sea Ltd ADR (SE).