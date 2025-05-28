SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Analysis & Forecast for 2025

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) is -40.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAES stock was last observed hovering at around $3.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $3.66, the stock is 32.87% and 33.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.4 million and changing 5.17% at the moment leaves the stock 71.47% off its SMA200. LAES registered 245.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 639.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7332 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.134465.

The stock witnessed a 39.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.19%, and is 18.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $446.55M and $12.48M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -192.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 1162.07% and -66.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.74%).

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Top Institutional Holders

43.0 institutions hold shares in SEALSQ Corp (LAES), with institutional investors hold 3.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.01M, and float is at 107.54M with Short Float at 6.95%. Institutions hold 3.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with over 0.65 million shares valued at $0.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.293% of the LAES Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is XTX TOPCO LTD with 25589.0 shares valued at $20904.0 to account for 0.1691 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC which holds 16849.0 shares representing 0.1114% and valued at over $13764.0, while VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC holds 0.0771 of the shares totaling 11662.0 with a market value of $10000.0.

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Insider Activity

