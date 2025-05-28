Shopify Inc (SHOP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) is 0.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.56 and a high of $129.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHOP stock was last observed hovering at around $101.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.23%.

Currently trading at $106.74, the stock is 4.83% and 10.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.55 million and changing 5.15% at the moment leaves the stock 11.25% off its SMA200. SHOP registered 81.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.1854 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.948.

The stock witnessed a 9.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.79%, and is -2.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) has around 8100 employees, a market worth around $138.48B and $9.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.08 and Fwd P/E is 59.51. Profit margin for the company is 17.17%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.81% and -17.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.31%).

with sales reaching $2.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.96% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.46% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.39% in year-over-year returns.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Top Institutional Holders

2018.0 institutions hold shares in Shopify Inc (SHOP), with institutional investors hold 72.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 72.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 55.24 million shares valued at $3.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.2854% of the SHOP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with 48.71 million shares valued at $3.22 billion to account for 3.7788 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 48.54 million shares representing 3.7658% and valued at over $3.21 billion, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.5332 of the shares totaling 45.54 million with a market value of $3.01 billion.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15 ’25, FIDJI SIMO (Director) Proposed Sale 500 shares at an average price of $82.77 for $41385.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP).