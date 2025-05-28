Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SBSW Stock Is Going Next

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) is 83.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $6.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $6.07, the stock is 20.54% and 31.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.22 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 46.09% off its SMA200. SBSW registered 15.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.52%.

The stock witnessed a 34.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.93%, and is 25.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has around 72423 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $6.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.33. Profit margin for the company is -6.48%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.02% and -1.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.78%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 154.62% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.74% year-over-year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

228.0 institutions hold shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW), with institutional investors hold 20.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 707.64M, and float is at 706.22M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 20.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EXOR CAPITAL LLP with over 22.8 million shares valued at $99.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.8056% of the SBSW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MORGAN STANLEY with 9.64 million shares valued at $41.94 million to account for 0.3406 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MARSHALL WACE, LLP which holds 5.32 million shares representing 0.1878% and valued at over $23.12 million, while PORTMAN SQUARE CAPITAL LLP holds 0.1778 of the shares totaling 5.03 million with a market value of $21.89 million.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Insider Activity

