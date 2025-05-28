Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) is 32.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $5.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is 7.00% and 4.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.97 million and changing 6.74% at the moment leaves the stock 5.92% off its SMA200. SVM registered 2.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.772 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7386.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.79%, and is 10.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has around 1446 employees, a market worth around $860.98M and $298.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.60 and Fwd P/E is 8.90. Profit margin for the company is 19.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.98% and -25.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.17%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.24% this year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Top Institutional Holders

218.0 institutions hold shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM), with institutional investors hold 45.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 217.74M, and float is at 209.33M with Short Float at 6.54%. Institutions hold 43.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 8.71 million shares valued at $29.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.9054% of the SVM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with 6.28 million shares valued at $21.1 million to account for 3.5363 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. which holds 5.25 million shares representing 2.9572% and valued at over $17.58 million, while MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. holds 2.6645 of the shares totaling 4.73 million with a market value of $15.84 million.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Insider Activity

