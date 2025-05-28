Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SYTA Stock Is Going Next

Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) is -22.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $423.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYTA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $4.73, the stock is 83.23% and 125.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.46 million and changing -12.41% at the moment leaves the stock -37.42% off its SMA200. SYTA registered -98.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0937 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.558775.

The stock witnessed a 290.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.14%, and is 16.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.47% over the week and 30.06% over the month.

Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $14.27M and $11.74M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -223.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 408.60% and -98.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-414.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 94.78% this year.

Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) Top Institutional Holders

6.0 institutions hold shares in Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA), with institutional investors hold 0.11% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.11% of the Float.

Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) Insider Activity

