Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 15.96% Change This Year

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) is 15.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.12 and a high of $11.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSLV stock was last observed hovering at around $11.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $11.19, the stock is 1.88% and 1.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.28 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 5.60% off its SMA200. PSLV registered 8.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.0546 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.59655.

The stock witnessed a 0.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.29%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 22.70% and -4.93% from its 52-week high.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Top Institutional Holders

431.0 institutions hold shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), with institutional investors hold 24.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 539.19M, and float is at 539.19M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 24.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 22.87 million shares valued at $227.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.6923% of the PSLV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC with 13.28 million shares valued at $131.47 million to account for 2.7245 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. which holds 7.59 million shares representing 1.5568% and valued at over $75.36 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 1.1166 of the shares totaling 5.44 million with a market value of $54.05 million.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Insider Activity

