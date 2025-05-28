ST Microelectronics (STM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) is 1.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.25 and a high of $45.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STM stock was last observed hovering at around $24.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97%.

Currently trading at $25.38, the stock is 3.83% and 10.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.12 million and changing 3.97% at the moment leaves the stock -1.46% off its SMA200. STM registered -39.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.9074 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.75505.

The stock witnessed a 9.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.00%, and is -1.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

ST Microelectronics (STM) has around 49602 employees, a market worth around $22.48B and $12.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.63 and Fwd P/E is 16.43. Profit margin for the company is 8.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.13% and -44.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.61%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.47% this year.

ST Microelectronics (STM) Top Institutional Holders

384.0 institutions hold shares in ST Microelectronics (STM), with institutional investors hold 11.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 894.41M, and float is at 885.90M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 11.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 6.48 million shares valued at $254.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.7189% of the STM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 5.6 million shares valued at $219.81 million to account for 0.6212 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC which holds 4.14 million shares representing 0.4599% and valued at over $162.74 million, while CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS holds 0.3503 of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $123.03 million.

ST Microelectronics (STM) Insider Activity

#####