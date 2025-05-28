Stellantis N.V (STLA): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:STLA Stock Is Going Next

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) is -19.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.39 and a high of $22.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STLA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $10.48, the stock is 3.60% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.37 million and changing 5.97% at the moment leaves the stock -18.95% off its SMA200. STLA registered -52.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.332 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.92965.

The stock witnessed a 11.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.30%, and is -1.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) has around 248243 employees, a market worth around $30.02B and $169.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.37 and Fwd P/E is 4.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.87% and -53.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.35%).

with sales reaching $35.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.71% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.17% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.86% in year-over-year returns.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) Top Institutional Holders

902.0 institutions hold shares in Stellantis N.V (STLA), with institutional investors hold 70.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.86B, and float is at 1.92B with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 52.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BPIFRANCE SA with over 192.7 million shares valued at $3.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.5509% of the STLA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AMUNDI with 95.99 million shares valued at $1.91 billion to account for 3.2631 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 82.62 million shares representing 2.8087% and valued at over $1.64 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 1.3535 of the shares totaling 39.81 million with a market value of $790.31 million.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11 ’24, Stellantis N.V. (10% Owner) acquired 751,879 shares at an average price of $6.65 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 60,486,841 shares of Stellantis N.V (STLA).