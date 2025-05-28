StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) is 68.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.72 and a high of $15.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $13.44, the stock is -0.81% and 8.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.41 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 23.44% off its SMA200. STNE registered -6.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.3422 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.88815.

The stock witnessed a -2.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.13%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) has around 16793 employees, a market worth around $3.65B and $899.52M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.72. Profit margin for the company is -24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.04% and -10.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.34%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.34% this year.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

372.0 institutions hold shares in StoneCo Ltd (STNE), with institutional investors hold 84.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 254.62M, and float is at 225.73M with Short Float at 12.80%. Institutions hold 82.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MADRONE ADVISORS, LLC with over 25.34 million shares valued at $303.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2316% of the STNE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 19.85 million shares valued at $237.97 million to account for 6.4475 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SQUADRA INVESTMENTS – GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. which holds 8.52 million shares representing 2.7664% and valued at over $102.1 million, while POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 2.7245 of the shares totaling 8.39 million with a market value of $100.56 million.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Insider Activity

